Sean McVay names new Rams OC after Mike LaFleur left for Cardinals HC job

After Mike LaFleur left the Los Angeles Rams to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Sean McVay has named his replacement.

By Bruno Milano

Rams Head coach Sean McVay
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesRams Head coach Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. After losing Mike LaFleur to the Arizona Cardinals, Sean McVay has named an in-house successor, and it’s a prominent name.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are promoting Nate Scheelhaase to become Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator. Scheelhaase was the pass-game coordinator, but now he will replace Mike LaFleur, who became the Cardinals head coach.

The Rams also promoted quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone by giving him a co-offensive coordinator title. Still, it’s worth noting it’s head coach Sean McVay the one who really runs the offense. However, Scheelhaase and Ragone will help game-planning with McVay.

Scheelhaase was a top-tier name during the coaching carousel this year

Scheelhaase was a pass-game coordinator, but he almost leapfrogged stages, as he had five different head coaching interviews this offseason. In the end, he will stay on the Rams, but he will get more looks in one year, most likely.

Scheelhaase is seen as an offensive genius, impressing with his mind and ability to direct an offense since his college career. He was a quarterback at Illinois, and he called plays at the line of scrimmage, a constant audible.

The Rams will stay as a powerhouse

By retaining defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Rams defense will stay as an elite unit. By having McVay, with the returning Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as wideouts, and pretty much all the same roster, the Rams will be a Super Bowl contender.

Bruno Milano
