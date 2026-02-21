Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2026 MLS season opener?

The 2026 MLS season opens with a marquee matchup as Inter Miami face Los Angeles FC, with much of the attention centered on Lionel Messi’s status ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Messi’s participation had originally been in doubt after he suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring during a preseason friendly against Barcelona SC on February 7. Although he started that match, he exited in the 58th minute and watched the remainder from the sidelines, prompting concern among supporters.

Inter Miami later rescheduled their final preseason friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26, allowing additional preparation time. Since then, Messi has rejoined full team sessions without reported setbacks.

Is Messi playing today vs LAFC?

Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi will be available. “Messi is fine; he’s been training at the same level as the rest of the team all week,” Mascherano said Friday, according to ESPN. “He’s been doing well and has had very positive feelings. So, he’s going away well prepared, just like the rest of the team.”

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during a friendly match. Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

Mascherano also acknowledged the challenge LAFC presents. “It’s clear, though, that they are two great teams, and of course, given the caliber of their players and what they represent in the league, they are two teams that, on paper, should be contenders,” he said.

Inter Miami’s probable lineup

Inter Miami are expected to line up with the following XI for this match: Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael dos Santos, Nicolas Falcan, Ian Fray; Bright Arrey‑Mbi, Rodrigo De Paul; Tomas Silvetti, Lionel Messi, Dario Allende; German Berterame.

Inter Miami enters the 2026 campaign as reigning MLS Cup champions after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 final. Alongside league play, the club will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup, setting up a demanding season from the outset.

