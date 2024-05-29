Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will face in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Final. In this article you will find all the details on where to watch this game live in the USA.

The waiting is over. The 2023/24 UEFA Champions Leagueseason comes to its end, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid fighting for this year’s title. Here are all the details on where to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

Borussia Dortmund arrives at this match as the underdog. The German club wasn’t initially expected to contend for the title, but their remarkable efforts have propelled them to the stage where they can compete for one of the most coveted trophies in the world.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish club has a rich history of success in this competition. The Merengues are aiming for their 15th UEFA Champions League title, with only Borussia Dortmund standing in their way to victory.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid match be played?

The game for the title of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will be played this Saturday, June 1st at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ian Maatsen of Borussia Dortmund , wearing a shirt which read “Yellow Wonder Wall”, celebrate victory in front of their fans after defeating Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2024 in Paris, France.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the USA

This last game of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madridwill be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás.