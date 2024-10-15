Trending topics:
Where to watch Brazil vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil host Peru in a Matchday 10 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how to watch the game live, either on TV or through streaming platforms available in the USA.

Brazil's player Igor Jesus
© IMAGO / PhotosportBrazil's player Igor Jesus

By Leonardo Herrera

Brazil will take on Peru in a crucial Matchday 10 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and USA fans won’t want to miss it. This pivotal matchup could shape the road to qualification, so whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to make sure you’re set for kickoff.

[Watch Brazil vs Peru online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a hard-fought win over Chile in Santiago, Brazil have positioned themselves more comfortably in the standings. However, the team is well aware that their journey is far from over, and they are eager to continue building momentum, especially now that they return to home turf for the next challenge.

Their upcoming match is against Peru, who secured three points in their last outing with a victory over Uruguay. While Peru know that facing Brazil on their home soil is a daunting task, they are determined to put up a strong fight and aim to take at least one point from this tough road test.

When will the Brazil vs Peru match be played?

Brazil play against Peru for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 8:45 PM (ET).

Peru defender Miguel Araujo – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Brazil vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Brazil and Peru will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, ViX, UNIVERSO.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

