Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Brest vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Brest receive Real Madrid on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here's all the essential information, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Real Madrid will visit Brest on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the action, with information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to make sure they don’t miss this exciting matchup.

[Watch Brest vs Real Madrid online in the US on Paramount+]

Brest‘s Champions League journey has been a rollercoaster, starting strong but losing momentum as the campaign progressed. Heading into the final Matchday, they still have a shot at finishing in the top eight, though their path is complicated by a daunting matchup against Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, led by Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., stumbled early in the tournament but have surged back with crucial wins in their last two games. Now, they too face a must-win scenario, coupled with the need for favorable results elsewhere, to secure their place in the top eight.

Advertisement

When will the Brest vs Real Madrid match be played?

Brest will take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 showdown of the UEFA Champions League. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ibrahim Salah of Brest – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ibrahim Salah of Brest – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brest vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Mbappe hits 22 goals with Real Madrid: How close is he to surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut tally?

see also

Mbappe hits 22 goals with Real Madrid: How close is he to surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut tally?

How to watch Brest vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League showdown between Brest and Real Madrid. Watch the action live on Paramount+, with additional extended coverage available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Jerry Jones and Cowboys sign unexpected coach to help Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl
NFL

Jerry Jones and Cowboys sign unexpected coach to help Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl

Not Crawford: Oscar De La Hoya reveals the fighter who could dethrone Canelo Alvarez
Boxing

Not Crawford: Oscar De La Hoya reveals the fighter who could dethrone Canelo Alvarez

How many Super Bowls Have the Kansas City Chiefs won? Triumphs with stars like Dawson and Mahomes
NFL

How many Super Bowls Have the Kansas City Chiefs won? Triumphs with stars like Dawson and Mahomes

Bill Belichick's advice to Andy Reid as Chiefs chase another Super Bowl vs Eagles
NFL

Bill Belichick's advice to Andy Reid as Chiefs chase another Super Bowl vs Eagles

Better Collective Logo