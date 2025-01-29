Where to watch Brest vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will visit Brest on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the action, with information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to make sure they don’t miss this exciting matchup.

Brest‘s Champions League journey has been a rollercoaster, starting strong but losing momentum as the campaign progressed. Heading into the final Matchday, they still have a shot at finishing in the top eight, though their path is complicated by a daunting matchup against Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, led by Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., stumbled early in the tournament but have surged back with crucial wins in their last two games. Now, they too face a must-win scenario, coupled with the need for favorable results elsewhere, to secure their place in the top eight.

When will the Brest vs Real Madrid match be played?

Brest will take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 showdown of the UEFA Champions League. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Brest vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Brest vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League showdown between Brest and Real Madrid. Watch the action live on Paramount+, with additional extended coverage available on UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.