Where to watch Canada vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada play against Panama in what will be a 2024 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

During the FIFA Matchday break, Canada, one of the co-hosts for the upcoming World Cup, is seizing the opportunity to schedule friendly matches. With no official competitions on the horizon and no qualifiers to participate in, Canada are using this time to prepare and stay sharp ahead of the tournament.

Panama find itself in a similar position, as their World Cup qualifying schedule is currently on hold. After a recent friendly loss to the United States, the Panamanian team is eager to bounce back and face another top CONCACAF opponent in their bid to regain momentum.

When will the Canada vs Panama match be played?

Canada take on Panama in a 2024 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Canada vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Panama in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports.