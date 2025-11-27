Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas will take on Cruz Azul in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

A high-stakes showdown is on deck as Cruz Azul enter the postseason after a rock-solid regular campaign that kept them in the hunt for the league’s top seed, ultimately finishing just two points behind first-place Toluca.

But the playoffs bring a different kind of pressure, and Chivas arrive with rising momentum after shaking off early-season struggles and piecing together their best stretch of form at the perfect time, believing they can challenge one of the tournament’s heavy favorites in a matchup loaded with intrigue.

When will the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Chivas receive Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinalsthis Thursday, November 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.