Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul take on Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Juan Vigón and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJuan Vigón and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres

Cruz Azul will face off against Tigres UANL in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

The first semifinal of the Apertura 2025 is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown, with Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL charging in after dramatically different but equally bold runs in the previous round. Cruz Azul battled through a gritty two-leg series against Chivas, ultimately edging out a 3–2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Tigres delivered one of the tournament’s most stunning turnarounds—erasing a 3–0 first-leg deficit before roaring back with a commanding 5–0 win to punch their ticket. With both sides eyeing a spot in the final, this clash carries massive stakes and all the ingredients for a high-intensity, season-defining matchup.

Advertisement

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Cruz Azul play against Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Wednesday, December 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Erik Lira of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Erik Lira of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX, TUDN USA and Univision.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Monterrey vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Monterrey vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Carlos Rodriguez’s late goal sends Cruz Azul past Chivas in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs: Highlights and goals (3-2)
Soccer

Carlos Rodriguez’s late goal sends Cruz Azul past Chivas in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs: Highlights and goals (3-2)

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Chivas today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura QFs?
Soccer

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Chivas today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura QFs?

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo poised to announce pivotal decision regarding his future with the Bucks
NBA

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo poised to announce pivotal decision regarding his future with the Bucks

Better Collective Logo