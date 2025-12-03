Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul will face off against Tigres UANL in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

The first semifinal of the Apertura 2025 is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown, with Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL charging in after dramatically different but equally bold runs in the previous round. Cruz Azul battled through a gritty two-leg series against Chivas, ultimately edging out a 3–2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Tigres delivered one of the tournament’s most stunning turnarounds—erasing a 3–0 first-leg deficit before roaring back with a commanding 5–0 win to punch their ticket. With both sides eyeing a spot in the final, this clash carries massive stakes and all the ingredients for a high-intensity, season-defining matchup.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Cruz Azul play against Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Wednesday, December 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Erik Lira of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX, TUDN USA and Univision.