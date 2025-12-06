What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Tigres today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura semifinals second leg?

Cruz Azul and Tigres clash in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2025 Apertura Liga MX tournament. Each possible outcome carries different consequences, so here is what would happen if Cruz Azul win, tie, or lose this match.

The 2025 Apertura tournament in Liga MX is nearing its end. In just a few days, the Mexican competition will crown its champion, with Toluca looking to win back-to-back titles.

However, Cruz Azul have a chance to spoil Toluca’s plans. La Maquina must first get past Tigres UANL to secure a spot in the grand final. Here are the possible scenarios for Cruz Azul.

What happens if Cruz Azul win against Tigres UANL?

If Cruz Azul manage to secure a victory against Tigres UANL in Monterrey, they will advance to the 2025 Apertura final. The scoreline does not matter, as Cruz Azul would hold the aggregate advantage.

What happens if Cruz Azul tie with Tigres UANL?

If Cruz Azul settle for a draw against Tigres UANL, they will be eliminated. The aggregate score is currently tied at 1-1, and since Tigres finished higher in the regular season standings, the Nuevo Leon club would advance.

What happens if Cruz Azul lose to Tigres UANL?

If Cruz Azul lose to Tigres UANL, they would also be eliminated. In this case, Tigres would advance outright by winning on aggregate, without needing to rely on their higher position in the standings.