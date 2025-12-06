Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Tigres UANL take on Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Romulo Zwarg of Tigres competes for the ball against Carlos Rotondi of Cruz Azul
Tigres UANL will square off with Cruz Azul in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul online in the US on Fubo]

The first leg delivered exactly what fans expected—a rugged, evenly matched battle that ended 1-1 and left this Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinal wide open heading into the decisive clash. Tigres UANL now return to the home crowd with momentum on their side after erasing a 3-0 deficit in the quarterfinals.

However, Cruz Azul arrive with the confidence and quality of a team built for championship moments. With neither side giving an inch and a place in the final on the line, this matchup has all the ingredients for a dramatic finish.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Tigres UANL receive Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Saturday, December 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Angel Correa of Tigres is put under pressure by Jorge Sanchez of Cruz Azul – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM
CT: 9:10 PM
MT: 8:10 PM
PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

