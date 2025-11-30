Trending topics:
Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals second leg

Cruz Azul face Chivas in the 2025 Liga MX Apertura playoffs quarterfinals second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Efrain Alvarez of Chivas and Jorge Sanchez of Cruz Azul.
© Simon Barber / Getty ImagesEfrain Alvarez of Chivas and Jorge Sanchez of Cruz Azul.

The final match of the Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals takes place today at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where Cruz Azul host Chivas in the second legto determine the teams advancing to the semifinals of Mexican soccer.

In the first leg, despite moments of dominance from Chivas, they were unable to convert their chances in front of goal. Cruz Azul gradually balanced the play and managed to neutralize all of Chivas’ attacking threats.

The match ended in a goalless draw, which gives Cruz Azul a slight advantage on paper. Any tie in today’s encounter would see Cruz Azul advance thanks to their higher position in the standings. However, Chivas knows they are just one victory away from reaching the semifinals, setting the stage for a high-stakes, winner-takes-all clash between the two sides.

Tonight's venue

Estadio Olímpico Universitario stands as one of Mexico City's most historic sporting stages. Located inside Ciudad Universitaria, the venue was built in 1952 and, at the time, was the largest stadium in the country. It currently holds a capacity of 72,000 and has hosted major events throughout its history, including the 1955 Pan American Games.

As a notable detail ahead of tonight’s match, Cruz Azul signed an agreement with UNAM to use Estadio Olimpico de CU for both the 2025 Clausura and 2025 Apertura tournaments. According to information obtained by ESPN, the club pays 1,321,132.14 pesos per match as part of this arrangement.

Tonight's referees

For this second leg of the Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the league has assigned Daniel Quintero Huitron as the match official. This will be his third Cruz Azul assignment of the season — both previous games ended in wins for La Maquina — and his second overseeing Chivas, who also won under his direction. The stakes are high tonight, and Quintero Huitron will look to keep control in what promises to be an intense, tight matchup.

Referee crew:

  • Central: Daniel Quintero Huitron
  • Assistant 1: Jose Ibrahim Martinez Chavarria
  • Assistant 2: Enrique Martinez Sandoval
  • Fourth official: Maximiliano Quintero Hernandez

Start time and how to watch

Cruz Azul vs Chivas will get underway at 8:00 PM ET (PT:5:00 PM)

Watch this Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal match between Cruz Azul and Chivas live in the USA on DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Cruz Azul and Chivas clash in Liga MX quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals second leg!

Cruz Azul host Chivas at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw, giving Cruz Azul a slight advantage, but Chivas know a win today would send them through.

Stay with us for key updates, insights, and minute-by-minute coverage as both teams fight for a place in the semifinals!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
