Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs quarterfinals second leg

The final match of the Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals takes place today at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where Cruz Azul host Chivas in the second legto determine the teams advancing to the semifinals of Mexican soccer.

In the first leg, despite moments of dominance from Chivas, they were unable to convert their chances in front of goal. Cruz Azul gradually balanced the play and managed to neutralize all of Chivas’ attacking threats.

The match ended in a goalless draw, which gives Cruz Azul a slight advantage on paper. Any tie in today’s encounter would see Cruz Azul advance thanks to their higher position in the standings. However, Chivas knows they are just one victory away from reaching the semifinals, setting the stage for a high-stakes, winner-takes-all clash between the two sides.