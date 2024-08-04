In a highly anticipated Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, the Philadelphia Union face off against Cruz Azul. This thrilling encounter promises high-octane action, so be sure to tune in by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.
[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul live in the USA on Apple TV]
As the final Matchday of Group East 4 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Philadelphia Union have already punched their ticket to the next round, thanks to their decisive win over Charlotte FC on Matchday 1.
However, the race remains wide open for the remaining spots, with Cruz Azul needing a win or a penalty shootout to secure their place. Meanwhile, Charlotte FC are closely monitoring the situation, adding to the anticipation and intensity of this crucial matchup.
When will the Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul match be played?
Philadelphia Union face off against Cruz Azul this Sunday, August 4, in a crucial Matchday 3 encounter of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. The high-stakes match will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).
Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul in the USA
Get ready for an electrifying clash as the Philadelphia Union face off against Cruz Azul in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Don’t miss a single pulse-pounding moment of the action—tune in live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports, UniMás.