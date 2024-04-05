Chivas play against Puebla for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Chivas Guadalajara aim to secure their second consecutive win as they go head-to-head against Puebla, who seek to get out of the bottom of the standings, on Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Chivas vs Puebla live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Chivas Guadalajara‘s recent victory on Matchday 13 marked the end of their rough patch. It was a significant triumph, particularly as they squared off against the league leaders, Monterrey, who were also the only undefeated team in Clausura 2024 up to that point. The Chicharito Hernandez‘s team secured a vital 2-0 win, providing a much-needed morale boost.

Despite the recent victory, Chivas Guadalajara still finds themselves in a precarious position in the Requalification standings. With their sights set on securing another consecutive victory, they have a golden opportunity ahead as they prepare to face Puebla, currently languishing at the bottom of the tournament table. Puebla, eager to turn their fortunes around, will be aiming to secure at least a point from the encounter.

When will the Chivas vs Puebla match be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Puebla will be played this Saturday, April 6 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Puebla in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.