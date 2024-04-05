Cruz Azul will face Monterrey for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Get ready for an intriguing matchup as Monterrey, one of the tournament’s top leaders, pays a visit to Cruz Azul, who are striving to catch up and claim the top spot, on Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Uncover all the vital information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a selection of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Monterrey, until the last Matchday, boasted an impressive undefeated streak in the Clausura 2024 tournament. However, a surprising defeat against Chivas Guadalajara put an end to their 12-game unbeaten run. Despite this setback, Monterrey managed to maintain their leadership position, albeit now shared with Club America.

With ambitions to reclaim sole possession of the top spot, the Rayados are determined to secure victory in their upcoming fixture. Their adversaries, Cruz Azul, were contenders at the summit of the standings until a couple of Matchday ago. However, a string of unfavorable results saw them slip down the table. Now, Cruz Azul are eager to reignite their campaign and challenge once more for the coveted top positions.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be played this Saturday, April 6 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.