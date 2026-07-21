Cruz Azul vs Puebla: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 21, 2026

Cruz Azul face Puebla at the Estadio Banorte in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026. Both teams debuted with a win and are aiming for their second consecutive victory. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Puebla Tournament Liga MX Date Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this exciting matchup through multiple viewing options. Traditional television coverage will be available on TUDN.

For those who prefer streaming, the game can be watched live on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX across a wide range of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla for free?

Soccer supporters across the United States can watch this thrilling contest live on DirecTV Stream, which is currently providing a 5-day free trial for qualified new customers.

Fans looking to follow every minute of the action can take advantage of this limited-time promotion to stream the entire game live without paying anything upfront before the trial expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul and Puebla each earned three points in their tournament openers, setting the stage for an early showdown between two unbeaten sides.

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Puebla arrive with momentum after a 1-0 victory, hoping to continue their turnaround following a disappointing Clausura 2026 campaign that saw them finish near the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, reigning Clausura champions Cruz Azul began their title defense in style by edging Atletico San Luis 3-2, reinforcing their status as one of the favorites. Expect an exciting battle that you won’t want to miss.

Edgar Guerra of Puebla – Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

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Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (3-4-2-1): Kevin Mier, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Érik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, José Paradela, Carlos Rotondi, Agustín Palavecino, Christian Ebere, Gabriel Fernández, Luka Romero.

Puebla (4-1-4-1): Rodríguez, José Pachuca, Efraín Orona, Eduardo Navarro, Walter Portales, Álvaro Burgos, Luis Rey, Alejandro Organista, Emiliano Gómez, Edgar Guerra, Ricardo Marín.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Puebla match?

The match kicks off today, July 21, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM