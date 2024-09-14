Where to watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club Leon will host Cruz Azul for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Club Leon and Cruz Azul will face against each other for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can find out here all details about this game, such as the kickoff times and broadcasts readily available. For those looking to stream the game online, various options will also be provided, ensuring no one misses a moment of action.

Cruz Azul are poised to reclaim the top position in the Apertura 2024 standings as they prepare to face Leon FC. Following Tigres UANL‘s narrow victory over Atletico San Luis, the Auriazules have edged into first place with 17 points, just one point ahead of Cruz Azul. However, Los Cementeros still have their match to play, giving them a chance to overtake Tigres and reclaim the summit.

Leon FC, their upcoming opponents, are struggling this season with just 4 points from 6 games, making their situation increasingly precarious. The team is in desperate need of a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but facing Cruz Azul will be a formidable challenge. A victory is crucial for Leon if they want to turn their season around and remain in contention for the playoffs.

When will the Club Leon vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Club Leon will clash with Cruz Azul for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 7 this Saturday, September 14th. The action is set to kick off at 10:35 PM (ET).

Ivan Moreno of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club Leon vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:35 PM

CT: 9:35 PM

MT: 8:35 PM

PT: 7:35 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club Leon and Cruz Azul live! Stream the match nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for all the action on ViX, TUDN USA, and Univision for complete coverage.