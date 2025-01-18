Lionel Messi's children playing for the USMNT? Coach Pochettino weighs in on the possibility

Lionel Messi‘s unparalleled stardom means that nearly every aspect of his life attracts significant attention, including his family—particularly his children. Now USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the possibility that the three children may choose to play for the United States in the future.

In a press conference ahead of Saturday’s friendly match between the United States and Venezuela in Fort Lauderdale, a journalist inquired: “We’re in Miami—before you leave, are you planning to speak to Leo Messi’s sons and convince them to play for the U.S. National Team?”

Pochettino laughed and quickly responded, “No, no. No way. I appreciate the joke, it’s a good one. Having Messi on your team is anyone’s dream, of course.” However, when the journalist clarified that he was referring to Messi’s children and not the soccer icon himself, Mauricio’s response shifted.

“Ah, I thought you meant Leo. Ah, his children—to naturalize them as Americans. Well, we could talk,” Pochettino said, before acknowledging the challenges such a scenario would present. “The thing is, maybe I’ll be too old by the time the kids are ready for the senior national team. I likely won’t be there, but sure, it would be interesting—why not?”

However, the USMNT coach tempered his response by expressing doubt about the likelihood of Messi’s sons choosing the U.S. over Argentina. “Considering they’re Leo’s children, with Argentine blood running through their veins, I think it would be difficult to convince them to play for the United States,” he added.

U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference.

How old are Messi’s children?

While the journalist’s question was likely more playful than serious, Pochettino’s remarks were grounded in reality. Indeed, it will be many years before Messi’s children are old enough to make a decision about their international careers.

Thiago, Messi’s oldest son, turned 12 in November and is already playing for Inter Miami’s youth teams. Mateo, the second-oldest, is 9, and Ciro, the youngest, is just 6. With these ages in mind, it will be quite some time before we see them don the colors of any national team.

Additionally, when the time comes, Messi’s sons will face the challenge of choosing which national team to represent. While both of their parents are Argentine, granting them the option to follow in Lionel’s footsteps, they were all born in Spain, making them eligible to represent the current European champions as well.

Pochettino and Messi: A shared history

Beyond their shared Argentine heritage, Pochettino and Messi have history together. Pochettino was Messi’s coach at Paris Saint-Germain during his first season in France, where the duo secured the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. However, their campaign in the UEFA Champions League ended in disappointment with a round-of-16 exit to Real Madrid, which ultimately led to Pochettino’s departure at the end of that season.