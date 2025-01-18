Where to watch Getafe vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Getafe and Barcelona are set to face off in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga. Fans in the United States can anticipate an exciting encounter, with live coverage available to ensure they don’t miss a moment. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how to watch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

After a dominant victory in the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona are primed to make a strong push in La Liga as they aim to reclaim the top spot. Currently sitting in third place with 38 points, they trail Atletico Madrid by six points and are determined to close that gap.

Barcelona will be seeking all three points in what could be a trickier matchup than expected, facing off against Getafe, who are just two points above the relegation zone. Despite being the underdogs, Getafe are desperate for points and could pose a significant challenge to the Cules.

When will the Getafe vs Barcelona match be played?

Getafe face off against Barcelona on Saturday, January 18, in Matchday 20 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chrisantus Uche of Getafe – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona in the USA

Don't miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Getafe and Barcelona, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.