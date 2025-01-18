Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Getafe vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Getafe take on Barcelona in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

Getafe and Barcelona are set to face off in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga. Fans in the United States can anticipate an exciting encounter, with live coverage available to ensure they don’t miss a moment. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how to watch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

[Watch Getafe vs Barcelona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a dominant victory in the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona are primed to make a strong push in La Liga as they aim to reclaim the top spot. Currently sitting in third place with 38 points, they trail Atletico Madrid by six points and are determined to close that gap.

Barcelona will be seeking all three points in what could be a trickier matchup than expected, facing off against Getafe, who are just two points above the relegation zone. Despite being the underdogs, Getafe are desperate for points and could pose a significant challenge to the Cules.

Advertisement

When will the Getafe vs Barcelona match be played?

Getafe face off against Barcelona on Saturday, January 18, in Matchday 20 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chrisantus Uche of Getafe – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Chrisantus Uche of Getafe – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Advertisement

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Neymar finally reveals why he left Barcelona: The real story behind his departure

see also

Neymar finally reveals why he left Barcelona: The real story behind his departure

How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

What happens if the Chiefs win, tie or lose vs Texans in the 2025 NFL playoffs?
NFL

What happens if the Chiefs win, tie or lose vs Texans in the 2025 NFL playoffs?

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma reveals how he trashed Breanna Stewart in practice
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma reveals how he trashed Breanna Stewart in practice

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains what makes this Kentucky team so unique
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains what makes this Kentucky team so unique

NCAAB News: Former Notre Dame coach rips Hannah Hidalgo over controversial IG post
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Former Notre Dame coach rips Hannah Hidalgo over controversial IG post

Better Collective Logo