Where to watch Colombia vs Chile live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will receive Chile for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

Two struggling rivals are set to clash as Colombia and Chile face off, both coming off tough losses. Colombia endured a frustrating defeat in Bolivia, falling 1-0 at high altitude despite playing much of the match against 10 men. Terceros’ goal for Bolivia sealed a hard-fought victory, leaving Colombia desperate to bounce back and secure three crucial points.

Meanwhile, Chile find themselves in a dire situation, sitting at the bottom of the table with just five points. Despite putting up a strong fight against Brazil, they couldn’t convert their efforts into a win, heightening the pressure on them to turn things around. A loss here would severely damage their already slim chances of qualifying.

When will the Colombia vs Chile match be played?

Colombia take on Chile for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Eduardo Vargas of Chile – IMAGO / Photosport

Colombia vs Chile: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Chile in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Colombia and Chile will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.