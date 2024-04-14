Costa Rica will face off against Mexico for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Costa Rica are set to clash against Mexico in Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Delve into all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a plethora of streaming options tailored exclusively for viewers in the United States, available right here.

It’s a battle for group leadership as the anticipated frontrunners square off. Costa Rica and Mexico, both considered top contenders for the top spot, now face each other with results aligning with their favoritism.

Costa Rica, a regional powerhouse, cruised through their first two games without any hurdles. Meanwhile, Mexico also secured two victories, boasting a superior goal difference, thus holding an advantage in case of a tie.

When will the Costa Rica vs Mexico match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship between Costa Rica and Mexico will be played this Monday, April 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Mexico in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship game between Costa Rica and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.