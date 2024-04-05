Santos Laguna receive America for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Prepare for a crucial showdown on Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 Liga MX, as Santos Laguna, battling for a Requalification position, take on league leaders Club America. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The upcoming match holds immense significance as both teams have much to gain or lose. On one side, we have Club America, currently sharing the top spot in Clausura 2024 alongside Monterrey. After reclaiming the first position following a series of Matchdays, they are determined to maintain their position at the summit.

However, their task won’t be an easy one as they face off against Santos Laguna, who are fiercely competing for Requalification positions. Coming off an unexpected defeat against FC Juarez, the home team is eager to bounce back. With only a few Matchdays remaining and the margin for error shrinking, every point is crucial for Santos Laguna as they aim to solidify their position in the standings.

When will the Santos Laguna vs America match be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Santos Laguna and America will be played this Saturday, April 6 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Santos Laguna and America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, FOX Deportes.