Where to watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians live in the USA: 2025 Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro will face Corinthians in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil 2025 semifinal. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Gabriel of Cruzeiro
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesGabriel of Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro will face off against Corinthians in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil semifinal. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians live in the USA on Fubo]

With the Brazilian season winding down, the Copa do Brasil kicks off with a marquee showdown between two clubs arriving from very different paths but carrying the same championship hunger. Cruzeiro enter the semifinal riding the momentum of a standout campaign that delivered a third-place league finish, 70 points, and a ticket to the next Copa Libertadores.

This is positioning Cruzeiro as the clear favorites to win the title. Still, this semifinal is far from straightforward. Corinthians, despite an uneven 2025 run, have delivered stretches of sharp, inspired play and head into this high-pressure clash determined to spring a surprise and wrestle away the trophy.

When will the Cruzeiro vs Corinthians match be played?

Cruzeiro play against Corinthians in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil semifinal this Wednesday, December 10. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Matheuzinho of Corinthians – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Cruzeiro vs Corinthians: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians in the USA

This 2025 Copa do Brasil game between Cruzeiro and Corinthians will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
