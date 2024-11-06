Where to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Crvena Zvezda receive Barcelona in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Barcelona are hitting their stride both domestically and in Europe. Despite a rough start that saw them fall to Monaco, the team, led by Lewandowski and Yamal, bounced back impressively with two consecutive wins, including a statement-making 4-1 triumph over Bayern Munich.

Now, the Cules are eyeing a climb up the standings as they prepare to face Crvena Zvezda, a team struggling with three straight losses and a -9 goal differential. For Crvena Zvezda, the pressure is on to start picking up points and avoid an increasingly precarious position.

When will the Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona match be played?

Crvena Zvezda take on Barcelona this Wednesday, November 6, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Andrija Maksimovic of Crvena Zvezda – IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Crvena Zvezda and Barcelona, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.