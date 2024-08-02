Cuba U20 are set to clash with Mexico U20 in the semifinal of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Fans in the USA can catch all the action with details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options right here.

In a stunning twist at the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship, Cuba U20 have emerged as the tournament’s surprise package. Initially dismissed as long shots to progress past the group stage, the Cubans defied expectations by delivering a series of impressive performances. Their crowning achievement came in the quarterfinals, where they stunned Honduras U20.

Now, the Cubans are on the brink of making history as they eye a spot in the grand final. Standing in their way are Mexico U20, a perennial powerhouse and one of the tournament favorites. While Cuba’s journey has been marked by unexpected triumphs, Mexico’s march to the semifinals has been business as usual. For Mexico, merely reaching the semifinal isn’t enough to fulfill their lofty expectations—they are gunning for the championship title.

When will the Cuba U20 vs Mexico match be played?

Cuba U20 face Mexico U20 in the semifinals of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. The match is scheduled for this Friday, August 2, with kickoff set for 10:00 PM (ET).

Cuba U20 vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cuba U20 vs Mexico in the USA

Get ready for a high-octane clash at the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship as the Cuba U20 take on Mexico U20. Catch all the action live across the USA on Fubo (free trial), with additional coverage available on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.