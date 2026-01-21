Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Damac vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Damac receive CR7´s Al Nassr for the Matchday 17 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Damac will face off against Al Nassr in the Matchday 17 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Damac vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

After enduring a four-match skid marked by a draw and three losses, Al Nassr stopped the slide with a gritty 3–2 result over Al Shabab, but the bigger picture remains unchanged as a seven-point deficit separates them from table-toppers Al Hilal.

With the margin for mistakes shrinking, Cristiano Ronaldo and company need to stack points against a Damac side fighting for survival, sitting just two points above the drop zone, a position that often brings urgency, intensity, and the kind of resistance that can complicate even the most talented squads.

Advertisement

When will the Damac vs Al Nassr match be played?

Damac play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 17 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Wednesday, January 21. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Abdulrahman Al-Khaibre of Damac – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Abdulrahman Al-Khaibre of Damac – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

Damac vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Damac vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Damac and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Damac vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Damac vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to lead Al Nassr to victory over Damac
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to lead Al Nassr to victory over Damac

Watch Damac vs Al-Nassr online today: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Soccer

Watch Damac vs Al-Nassr online today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays’ interest in Cody Bellinger questioned as NY Yankees, NY Mets stay in mix
MLB

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays’ interest in Cody Bellinger questioned as NY Yankees, NY Mets stay in mix

Better Collective Logo