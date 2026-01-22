MLB Rumors: Orioles reportedly positioned to make significant roster addition to pair with Pete Alonso

The Baltimore Orioles are facing skepticism from their fanbase as they prepare for the upcoming season. Following a disappointing end to 2025, the team was made aware of its shortcomings. Determined not to repeat past mistakes, they’ve taken pivotal steps this offseason, notably by acquiring Pete Alonso and other key players to bolster their roster.

While major franchises like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers have secured the top free agents on the market, the Orioles are poised to make a significant splash of their own. According to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Orioles could soon unveil a major player acquisition.

Nightengale noted on his X account, “Rival executives expect the Baltimore Orioles to be the next team to secure a front-line starter from the free-agent market, particularly now that the New York Mets are out of the running after acquiring Freddy Peralta.”

With several high-profile free agents still evaluating their next move, anticipation builds around who the Orioles will choose to complement Alonso. Known for his experience and talent, Alonso is set to lead the team in the forthcoming season.

Pete Alonso looks on while playing for the Mets.

Potential targets for the Orioles

The Orioles are linked to several notable figures in the offseason market, with reports consistently mentioning Framber Valdez as a top candidate, that was intended by the Yankees and Mets. Valdez was purportedly a target for the Mets prior to their acquisition of Freddy Peralta.

Potential Acquisitions for the Orioles Include:

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): The Marlins are in a “reset,” making Alcantara a prime trade candidate.

Edward Cabrera (Marlins): This promising right-hander could be part of a trade involving Ryan Mountcastle.

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): The Orioles have been linked to Gore as a younger, left-handed option should Valdez negotiations falter.

Orioles’ projected lineup for next season

Despite uncertainties surrounding their next roster addition, the Orioles already feature a formidable lineup heading into the upcoming season. With Alonso’s expected impact, the team is set on chasing their World Series dreams.

Below is their projected lineup for the next season:

Taylor Ward LF Adley Rutschman C Gunnar Henderson SS Pete Alonso 1B Jordan Westburg 3B Samuel Basallo DH Colton Cowser RF Jackson Holliday 2B Leody Taveras CF

