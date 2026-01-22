Former MLB veteran urges Phillies to re-sign key outfielder after J.T. Realmuto deal

The Philadelphia Phillies are once again in a familiar spot this offseason — a strong team on paper, moving carefully even after securing J.T. Realmuto’s new deal. With spring training approaching, there are still questions about whether the roster is truly ready to contend in 2026.

One of the unresolved areas is the outfield, where recent departures have thinned depth and reduced flexibility. While the organization has expressed confidence in internal options, not everyone is convinced that standing pat is the right approach.

That skepticism was voiced publicly this week, when former MLB veteran Harold Reynolds delivered a pointed message regarding a player who briefly reshaped Philadelphia’s lineup. “I still think they got to re-sign Harrison Bader.” He said, “That guy turned a light switch on for that team. He’s an igniter. I think you’ve got to bring him back and let him play a full season.”

Bader’s impact

The arrival of Harrison Bader at the 2025 trade deadline quietly stabilized the Phillies’ outfield defense while injecting speed and energy into the lineup. In just 50 games, Bader produced strong offensive numbers while anchoring center field, offering a blend of range and instincts that rarely surface in traditional metrics but resonate inside clubhouses.

Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares to bat. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Can Philadelphia afford to let that spark walk away?

Bader’s decision to decline his mutual option pushed negotiations into uncertain territory, forcing the front office to weigh financial flexibility against continuity. And even with Realmuto now secured, Dave Dombrowski’s public confidence in the current roster hasn’t quieted outside concerns about whether that approach truly matches the team’s competitive window.

