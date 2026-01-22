The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a head coach to replace Kevin Stefanski in the 2026 NFL season. Amid the dramatic offseason, Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the team have now learned a top candidate is steering away from them, with reports suggesting he is bound to join another franchise in the AFC North.

Drama has been the name of the game for the Browns’ offseason. After being fired, Stefanski has dismantled the coaching staff. Now, Sanders has lost a key mentor—offensive coordinator Tommy Rees—who is joining the Atlanta Falcons as well.

The Brows have yet to find a new head coach. It definitely hasn’t been due to a lack of trying on Cleveland’s part. The Browns have been knocking on almost every door in the NFL, yet they are getting no answers from the other side. When things seem to be going right, they suddenly go wrong. That was the case as Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who the Browns were after.

“Jesse Minter has canceled a scheduled meeting with the Browns,” insider Jordan Schultz stated on X. As reported, Minter is leaning toward interest from other organizations that see him as the next head coach. Sanders and the Browns have once again gotten the short end of the stick.

Jesse Minter DC of the LA Chargers

Minter could join Browns’ rival

As if being stood up by Minter wasn’t heartbreaking enough for Sanders’ Browns, Minter’s reported next destination only pours salt into their wounds. According to Schultz, Minter is in serious consideration to become the next head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

In more ways than one, signing with the organization in Maryland makes sense for Minter. The 42-year-old coach has been with the Ravens before, joining as a defensive assistant in 2017. He was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2020, but after one season in that role, Minter left to become Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator. Now, his path may cross with Baltimore’s once again.

Browns are still deciding

The Browns have yet to make up their minds. With no shortage of options on the coaching carousel, Cleveland is still deciding whether it wants a defensively or offensively minded head coach.

After parting ways with a defensive strategist like Stefanski, many expected the Browns to flip the script and hire an offensive guru. However, that remains unclear.

The organization seems content with finding someone willing to take a chance on Sanders and the team and get the franchise out of its current pit—by any means necessary. Whether they become a defensive juggernaut or an offensive wrecking machine, the Browns don’t care; they just want the bleeding to stop.

