MLB

NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly targets former Brewers pitcher from last season

With the New York Mets reportedly not seeking further additions to their roster, a new report has surfaced concerning a player who was with the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.
The offseason has been nothing short of extraordinary for the New York Mets. The team appears to be in excellent shape following several key acquisitions during the current market period. Additionally, they are reportedly still in the conversation when it comes to signing more players in free agency, with potential new talent heading to New York.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reports that the Mets have expressed interest in Colombian pitcher and former Milwaukee Brewers player, Jose Quintana. As the team seeks to enhance their pitching rotation, Quintana has emerged as a viable option.

Quintana’s presence in the 2023 and 2024 seasons could be a pivotal factor for the Mets, as they aim to strengthen their roster in preparation for the upcoming season. His addition would provide much-needed depth.

While Quintana posted solid numbers with the Brewers last season, they weren’t compelling enough for Milwaukee to retain him for the coming season. Nonetheless, circumstances may change as the Mets are not the only team interested in securing the Colombian pitcher’s services.

Jose Quintana looks on

Jose Quintana #62 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on.

Reported teams pursuing Quintana

The Mets are joined by other franchises reportedly expressing interest in adding Quintana to their rosters for the next season. However, no clear front-runner has emerged with just a short period remaining before the regular season commences.

Other teams that have shown interest in Quintana include the Padres, Rangers, Tigers, and Rockies, among others,” Gomez revealed on his social media account, alongside the interest from the New York franchise.

Quintana’s performance in the previous season with the Brewers

Quintana’s efforts on the mound weren’t sufficient for the Brewers to consider him for the upcoming season, as certain shortcomings left questions about his readiness for future challenges. Nevertheless, his future remains uncertain and continues to be a topic of intrigue.

  • Record: 11–7
  • ERA: 3.96
  • Games / Starts: 24 / 24
  • Innings Pitched: 131.2
  • Strikeouts: 89
  • WHIP: 1.29
  • WAR: 1.3
Will the Mets sign Jose Quintana for the next season?

Santiago Tovar
