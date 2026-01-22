Seahawks confirm Sam Darnold injury report for 2026 NFC Championship Game against Rams

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed that Sam Darnold is still dealing with an oblique injury ahead of the NFC Championship Game against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The decision by Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff is precautionary, but it does indicate that Darnold is not fully healthy.

The Seahawks will face the Rams for the third time this season in what has been a great rivalry in the NFC West. However, this time there is a Super Bowl berth at stake for the winner.

Sam Darnold’s injury report for Seahawks vs Rams

Sam Darnold appeared again on the Seahawks’ injury report just days before the NFC Championship Game against the Rams. It is important to remember that his oblique issue surfaced unexpectedly last Thursday ahead of the Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sam Darnold will not miss NFC Championship Game for Seahawks against Rams

Sam Darnold is expected to play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Despite his oblique injury, the quarterback delivered an extraordinary performance against the 49ers, so he should not have any issues heading into next weekend.

