Champions League

Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Dinamo Zagreb will face AC Milan on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here's all the essential information, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesSamuel Chukwueze of AC Milan

Dinamo Zagreb face off against AC Milan on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the action, with information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to make sure they don’t miss this exciting matchup.

[Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

AC Milan face Dinamo Zagreb in a high-stakes clash with both teams desperate for points, albeit for different reasons. Milan, sitting on 15 points, currently holds a direct qualification spot for the Round of 16 and controls its destiny. A victory would solidify their position, avoiding reliance on other results.

On the other side, Dinamo Zagreb, with 8 points and on the outside looking in, must pull off an upset to keep their hopes alive. As underdogs, Zagreb will need a monumental effort to secure a pivotal home victory against a formidable Milan side.

When will the Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan match be played?

Dinamo Zagreb take on AC Milan on Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 showdown of the UEFA Champions League. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ivan Nevistic of GNK Dinamo – Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

Ivan Nevistic of GNK Dinamo – Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League showdown between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan. Watch the action live on Paramount+, with additional extended coverage available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

