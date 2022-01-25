Ivory Coast will face Egypt this Wednesday, January 26 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Ivory Coast and Egypt will face each other for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nation this Wednesday, January 26 at 11:00 AM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Egypt seemed to be one of the main candidates to win this Africa Cup of Nations, not only because many of the players in their squad play in Europe, but also because they have one of the best strikers today: Mohamed Salah. However, in the group stage they did not show too many virtues. Still, the elimination of some of the candidates (such as Nigeria and Algeria) give them a good chance of going for the title.

On the other side will be the Ivory Coast, a team that could also be counted as one of the main candidates, and even more so after the elimination of Nigeria and Algeria. They won the group stage very solidly, beating Equatorial Guinea and Algeria themselves (a game that cost the Algerians elimination) and drawing with Sierra Leone.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Ivory Coast vs Egypt: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Ivory Coast vs Egypt: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Ivory Coast and Egypt will play for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations will be the 24th between them. To date, the statistics are quite balanced: 10 wins for the Egyptians, 7 for the Ivorian and 6 draws. The last time they played was in a friendly in 2013 with a 4-2 win for the Ivory Coast.

How to watch or live stream Ivory Coast vs Egypt in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Ivory Coast and Egypt, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Ivory Coast are the favorite with +120 odds, while Egypt have +270. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

DraftKings Ivory Coast +120 Tie +210 Egypt +270

*Odds via DraftKings