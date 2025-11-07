Where to watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

El Salvador U17 will face off against Colombia U17 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 online in the US on Peacock]

Colombia U17 and El Salvador U17 enter a pivotal clash with their tournament hopes on the line after both failed to secure victories in their openers. Colombia battled to a respectable 1-1 draw against powerhouse Germany, a result that kept them in contention but left little margin for error.

El Salvador, on the other hand, fell to North Korea and now faces an uphill battle to stay alive in the competition. With qualification stakes growing heavier, both sides know that anything less than three points could spell early elimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 match be played?

El Salvador U17 play against Colombia U17 on Friday, November 7, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM (ET).

El Salvador flag – Alex Peña/Getty Images

Advertisement

El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between El Salvador U17 and Colombia U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Peacock. Other options: Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.