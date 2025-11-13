Where to watch Suriname vs El Salvador live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname square off with El Salvador in a Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Suriname vs El Salvador online in the US on Fubo]

Suriname stands on the verge of history as it chases a first-ever World Cup berth. The South American squad tops its group with six points—level with Panama but ahead on goal difference—putting qualification firmly within reach.

A win in this decisive matchup would keep their destiny in their own hands, while El Salvador, sitting on just three points, faces elimination with another loss. It’s all or nothing for both sides in this high-stakes double-Matchday clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Suriname vs El Salvador match be played?

Suriname clash with El Salvador this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez of El Salvador – Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Advertisement

Suriname vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Suriname and El Salvador will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo and CBS Sports Network.