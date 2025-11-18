Trending topics:
Where to watch Panama vs El Salvador live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama receive El Salvador in a Matchday 6 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cecilio Waterman of Panama
© John Duran/Getty ImagesCecilio Waterman of Panama

Panama will take on El Salvador in a Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Panama vs El Salvador online in the US on Paramount+]

Group A heats up with a pivotal showdown between Suriname—one of the breakout stories of these qualifiers—and a Panama side locked in a tight race for the top two spots, with both entering the day on 9 points.

Panama’s slimmer goal differential adds pressure to chase not just a win but a convincing one, while El Salvador approaches the final stretch of its disappointing campaign hoping to close out this qualifying run on a far more positive note.

When will the Panama vs El Salvador match be played?

Panama play against El Salvador this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez of El Salvador

Goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez of El Salvador – Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Panama vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Panama and El Salvador will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+. 

