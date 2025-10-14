El Salvador vs Guatemala LIVE: Lineups and kick off time of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador and Guatemala face off at Estadio Cuscatlan in a pivotal Group A clash of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are under pressure to secure points as they aim to stay alive in the race for a World Cup spot in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

El Salvador currently sit third in the group with three points, having recorded one win and two losses so far. Meanwhile, Guatemala enter the match with two points from two draws and one defeat, still searching for their first victory of this stage.

Group A is currently led by Suriname and Panama, both with five points, leaving El Salvador and Guatemala chasing from behind. Under the Concacaf qualification format, only the top team from each group earns automatic qualification, while the two best second-place finishers advance to the playoff round. That makes tonight’s matchup especially critical for both sides, who can’t afford to drop more points.