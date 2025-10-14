Trending topics:
El Salvador vs Guatemala LIVE: Lineups and kick off time of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador host Guatemala in a crucial matchup for the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates from this key encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Bryan Landaverde of El Salvador and Rubio Rubin of Guatemala.
© Getty ImagesBryan Landaverde of El Salvador and Rubio Rubin of Guatemala.

El Salvador and Guatemala face off at Estadio Cuscatlan in a pivotal Group A clash of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are under pressure to secure points as they aim to stay alive in the race for a World Cup spot in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

El Salvador currently sit third in the group with three points, having recorded one win and two losses so far. Meanwhile, Guatemala enter the match with two points from two draws and one defeat, still searching for their first victory of this stage.

Group A is currently led by Suriname and Panama, both with five points, leaving El Salvador and Guatemala chasing from behind. Under the Concacaf qualification format, only the top team from each group earns automatic qualification, while the two best second-place finishers advance to the playoff round. That makes tonight’s matchup especially critical for both sides, who can’t afford to drop more points.

Confirmed lineup for El Salvador!

This will be El Salvador's starting lineup: Mario Gonzalez; Julio Sibrian, Ronald Rodriguez, Adan Climaco, Jairo Henriquez; Joshua Perez, Jefferson Valladares, Mauricio Cerritos, Marcelo Diaz; Nathan Ordaz, Brayan Gil.

Confirmed lineup for Guatemala!

This will be Guatemala's starting XI: Nicholas Hagen; Nicolas Samayoa, Aaron Herrera, Jose Morales, Jose Carlos Pinto; Jonathan Franco, Stheven Robles, Oscar Santis; Rudy Muñoz, Antonio Lopez, Darwin Lom.

El Salvador arrived at Cuscatlan Stadium!

The team led by Hernan Gomez has already arrived at the stadium to prepare for this crucial matchup.

Today’s referee

Canadian referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere has been appointed to officiate the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers between El Salvador and Guatemala.

The full officiating team for today's game:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere (CAN)
Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Tanaka (CAN)
Assistant Referee 2: Gerard Lebuis (CAN)
Fourth Official: Víctor Rivas (USA)
VAR: Chris Penso (USA)
VAR Assistant: Marie Beaudoin (CAN)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between El Salvador and Guatemala will kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the option to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala in the USA. Other options are: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.

El Salvador and Guatemala clash in Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live coverage of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where El Salvador face Guatemala!

The match is set to take place at Cuscatlan Stadium in El Salvador in a crucial match for both teams.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

