El Salvador U20 will face Canada U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Find out here a comprehensive coverage including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options all available in the USA.

Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs Canada U20 live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship

El Salvador U20 will face Canada U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. U.S. soccer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this crucial showdown, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options available to catch every moment of the action.

[Watch El Salvador U20 vs Canada U20 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The group stage has concluded, and as anticipated, Canada U20 are battling for the top spot alongside Honduras U20. The two teams drew in their opening match, and Canada narrowly secured a 1-0 victory against the Dominican Republic U20 in their second game, bringing their total to four points.

With an inferior goal difference, the Canadians must win their final match and hope Honduras doesn’t secure a victory to claim the group’s lead. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s best chance is a win, but a draw could still place them third, leaving them to rely on being one of the two best third-placed teams to advance.

When will the El Salvador U20 vs Canada U20 match be played?

In the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, El Salvador U20 will face Canada U20 this Friday, July 26. The clash is set to begin at 6:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador Flag – IMAGO / ingimage

El Salvador U20 vs Canada U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Canada U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between El Salvador U20 and Canada U20, streaming live on Fubo (with a free trial) across the United States. Soccer fans can also catch all the intense action on ViX, and Fox Soccer Plus.