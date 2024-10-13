Trending topics:
Where to watch El Salvador vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

El Salvador face Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the League B Matchday 4 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

El Salvador's Nelson Bonilla
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldEl Salvador's Nelson Bonilla

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch El Salvador vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the USA on Paramount+]

El Salvador sit comfortably atop Group A in League B, having won all three of their matches so far. They have established themselves as the favorites to win the group and now face a critical matchup against their closest challengers, San Vicente and the Grenadines, a team they narrowly defeated 3-2 on Matchday 3.

Despite falling short at home in that close encounter, San Vicente and the Grenadines are still in the hunt for the top spot. A win in the upcoming rematch would put them just two points behind El Salvador, adding extra motivation to pull off an upset. While they aren’t the favorites, they’ll be fighting hard to keep their qualification hopes alive.

When will the El Salvador vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines match be played?

El Salvador take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in a League B Matchday 4 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Sunday, October 13. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines forward Oalex Anderson – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

El Salvador vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to El Salvador vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between El Salvador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

