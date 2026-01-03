Trending topics:
Where to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Espanyol take on Barcelona in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Raphinha of FC Barcelona
Espanyol will square off against Barcelona in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

La Liga rings in 2026 with a must-see edition of the Catalan Derby as league leaders Barcelona square off with city rivals Espanyol. The Blaugrana sit atop the table with 46 points, holding a four-point edge over Real Madrid and aiming to keep the pressure on in the title race.

Espanyol may enter as underdogs, but a strong first half of the season has them hovering near the Champions League places, giving them plenty of belief heading into one of Spain’s fiercest rivalries.

When will the Espanyol vs Barcelona match be played?

Espanyol clash with Barcelona on Saturday, January 3, for the Matchday 18 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pere Milla of RCD Espanyol – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Espanyol and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on ESPN+.

