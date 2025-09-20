Where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will receive Espanyol in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid have opened the 2025/26 La Liga campaign in dominant fashion, rattling off four straight wins to sit alone at the top of the table, but Barcelona is close behind and pushing to keep pace. That adds extra weight to the upcoming clash with Espanyol.

The Catalans are also flying high with 10 points in their first four matches and eyeing a chance to stay in the hunt for leadership. For Espanyol, pulling off a win against the reigning giants would not only be a statement but also a crucial step in their bid to keep the early-season momentum alive.

When will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match be played?

Real Madrid will receive Espanyol on Saturday, September 20, for the Matchday 5 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Marko Dmitrovic of RCD Espanyol – Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.