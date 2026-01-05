MLB Rumors: NY Yankees get revealing update about Freddy Peralta’s Brewers future

The New York Yankees are active in the trade market as they look to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming MLB season, and one of their potential targets is Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Freddy Peralta. Recent reports have provided the Yankees with a revealing update regarding Peralta’s future, a development that could impact their offseason strategy.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees may be placing too much emphasis on Aaron Judge without adequately surrounding him with a championship-caliber roster, as discussed on Foul Territory. Rosenthal believes the organization has the resources to build a more complete team, but must take decisive action to do so.

“I expect they’re going to do things, but at some point you have to see it,” Rosenthal said, expressing skepticism about whether the Yankees will fully capitalize on their financial and prospect depth to address roster weaknesses.

Rosenthal also reported that the Yankees are among several teams that have shown interest in Freddy Peralta, who is widely expected to be available via trade. At the same time, Aaron Judge has reportedly been involved in efforts to recruit Cody Bellinger, another high-profile player viewed as a potential boost to the lineup alongside Judge.

There is no denying that Aaron Judge remains the face of the New York Yankees. He is coming off a second consecutive MVP season, during which he batted .331 with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs, reaffirming his status as one of MLB’s premier stars.

The situation surrounding Peralta with the Brewers

Freddy Peralta is currently entering the final year of his contract, and the Brewers are not widely expected to pursue an extension before the season begins. Financial constraints could also prevent Milwaukee from retaining him in free agency next winter, increasing speculation around a potential trade.

However, according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, there is another side to the situation. While a trade remains a realistic possibility, the Brewers are still planning as if Peralta will be part of their rotation. “A trade of ace Freddy Peralta ahead of the final season of his contract remains a very real possibility, but for now he is penciled into Milwaukee’s projected rotation alongside fellow frontline starter Brandon Woodruff,” Reuter wrote.

Reuter added that Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson, and Chad Patrick are expected to compete for the final two spots in the Brewers’ starting rotation. Patrick’s strong postseason performance in a relief role could make him the most likely candidate to begin the season in the bullpen. While both the Yankees and the Mets are expected to make aggressive offers for Peralta, there remains a strong possibility that the Brewers ultimately decide to keep him.

