NY Mets reportedly have a conclusion on their offseason moves for 2026 MLB roster

The New York Mets remain active during the offseason as they look to improve their roster for the 2026 MLB season. Already viewed as one of the strongest teams in the league, the Mets are nevertheless reaching a conclusion that could reshape expectations surrounding their upcoming roster moves.

According to Will Sammon, the Mets are confident they already possess a group capable of exceeding expectations and increasing their win total. “While they expect to make other additions, club officials believe they have a solid team for 2026,” Sammon reported. The Mets won 83 games last season and believe they can surpass that number, particularly after making defensive improvements.

One addition that recently became official addressed organizational depth rather than the major league roster. According to the New York Post, the Mets signed infielder Christian Arroyo to a minor league contract. Arroyo, a former first-round draft pick, spent last season at Triple-A with the Phillies and adds experience to the infield depth chart.

Even so, the Mets continue exploring additional acquisitions as they monitor the uncertain trade market. The potential availability of Cody Bellinger remains unresolved, and the Mets are positioning themselves to enter the 2026 season stronger than ever, to establish themselves as clear World Series contenders.

Other options for the Mets beyond Bellinger

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets remain focused on strengthening their pitching rotation. They are evaluating multiple scenarios, including a trade for a frontline starter or a short-term deal with an elite free agent pitcher, while also keeping mid-tier options on the table if larger moves do not materialize.

The Mets are also reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Tarik Skubal, aligning with their interest in acquiring a top-level starter. After a slow start to the MLB offseason, the Mets have become increasingly aggressive, especially as the New York Yankees have already made a major move by winning the bidding for Bellinger.

The Mets have been linked to several high profile names, including Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Framber Valdez, and others. However, to this point, Jorge Polanco remains their only notable addition, leaving open questions about whether the organization will strike decisively before the offseason concludes.