Fluminense are set to take on Alianza Lima in Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Discover all the essential details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a thoughtfully selected array of streaming choices customized for viewers located in the United States.

Group A of the Copa Libertadores is poised to deliver one of the most thrilling conclusions to the group stage. It’s already confirmed that Fluminense will advance, securing the top spot regardless of the outcome on this final Matchday.

For the Brazilian team, this match holds less significance, but it’s crucial for their opponents. Alianza Lima, holding 4 points, stands a chance to qualify for the round of 16 or the Copa Sudamericana. To achieve either goal, they must secure a victory and await the outcome between Cerro Porteno and Colo Colo. Undoubtedly, it promises to be an exhilarating end to the group stage.

When will the Fluminense vs Alianza Lima match be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Fluminense and Alianza Lima will be played this Wednesday, May 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Zambrano of Alianza Lima – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Fluminense vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Alianza Lima in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Fluminense and Alianza Lima will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS.