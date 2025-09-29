Where to watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

France U20 will face off against South Africa U20 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

France U20 kicks off its campaign as one of the tournament’s headline squads, boasting a roster stacked with emerging talent and expectations of a deep run. The French side will be eager to set the tone with a strong opening performance.

But standing in their way is a South Africa U20 team motivated to make a statement of its own. With the senior national team on the verge of reclaiming a World Cup spot, the younger group carries that momentum and is determined to showcase its progress on the global stage.

When will the France U20 vs South Africa U20 match be played?

France U20 will face South Africa U20 on Monday, September 29, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

France U20 vs South Africa U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between France U20 and South Africa U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.