U20 World Cup

Where to watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

France U20 take on South Africa U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Fans waiving flags of South Africa
© EJ Langner/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesFans waiving flags of South Africa

[Watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 online in the US on Fubo]

France U20 kicks off its campaign as one of the tournament’s headline squads, boasting a roster stacked with emerging talent and expectations of a deep run. The French side will be eager to set the tone with a strong opening performance.

But standing in their way is a South Africa U20 team motivated to make a statement of its own. With the senior national team on the verge of reclaiming a World Cup spot, the younger group carries that momentum and is determined to showcase its progress on the global stage.

When will the France U20 vs South Africa U20 match be played?

France U20 will face South Africa U20 on Monday, September 29, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fans wave a flag of France – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

France U20 vs South Africa U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch France U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between France U20 and South Africa U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

