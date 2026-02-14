Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will receive Real Sociedad in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online in the US on Fubo]

The La Liga title race remains razor-thin as Real Madrid sit on 57 points, just one behind rivals Barcelona. A win could push Los Blancos into first place—at least temporarily—if the Cules don’t win their game.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Real Madrid understand the stakes, but a surging Real Sociedad side won’t make it easy for them as they chase crucial points in the fight for European spots.

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match be played?

Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad on Saturday, February 14, for the Matchday 24 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Goncalo Guedes of Real Sociedad – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.