Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Fateh take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 22 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Fateh will square off against Al Nassr in the Matchday 22 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The race for first place in the Saudi Pro League is heating up after Al Hilal claimed a crucial Matchday 22 win to open a four-point lead, putting the pressure squarely on Al Nassr to respond and stay within striking distance.

With Cristiano Ronaldo back in the lineup, Al Nassr believe they have the firepower to mount a serious push, but they’ll need three points against Al Fateh, a team that has been inconsistent yet always rises to the occasion at home.

When will the Al Fateh vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Fateh receive Al Nassr for the Matchday 22 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, February 14. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Fateh and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus.

Better Collective Logo