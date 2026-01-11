Trending topics:
Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2026 Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Supercopa final. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of FC Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in the 2026 Spanish Supercopa final. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The Spanish Super Cup final brings another marquee edition of El Clásico, with Barcelona and Real Madrid meeting for silverware in a star-studded showdown. Barcelona enter in top form after a dominant 5–0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals.

On the other side will be the powerful Real Madrid, who earned their spot with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between Spain’s fiercest rivals.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match be played?

Barcelona play against Real Madrid this Sunday, January 11, for the 2026 Spanish Supercopa final. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2026 Spanish Supercopa clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

