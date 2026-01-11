Rams provide crucial update on Matthew Stafford’s hand injury after game vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Divisional Round after defeating the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL playoffs. However, concern emerged after Matthew Stafford suffered a hand injury that raised alarms among fans.

In the first half against Carolina, Stafford jammed his hand against a defender while throwing a pass. His fingers appeared to bend awkwardly, and the quarterback was visibly uncomfortable, though he remained in the game.

Following the matchup, Stafford underwent X-rays to determine the severity of the injury. Fortunately, the tests came back negative, and there was no dislocation to his index finger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Stafford shares positive update on his hand

After the incident, Stafford showed clear signs of discomfort and was not as sharp as he had been throughout the season, suggesting he was not operating at full strength.

Despite that, the veteran quarterback appears set to continue playing. After the game, Stafford delivered a positive update on his condition and expressed confidence about moving forward in the playoffs.

Advertisement

“I got a finger bent back,” Stafford said. “They saw it on the TV, on the sideline or whatever. I didn’t, obviously, know exactly what had happened. It wasn’t pleasant. It wasn’t great. We’ll see what it is. Was obviously able to finish the game and throw it decent. You know, once the ball’s snapped, the adrenaline’s pretty good. So we’ll hopefully, you know, just keep it going.”

Advertisement

see also Davante Adams makes something clear about Matthew Stafford after Rams’ big win in the 2026 NFL playoffs

Who is the Rams’ QB2?

If Stafford were unable to play, the Rams have an experienced option ready behind him. Jimmy Garoppolo serves as the team’s backup quarterback and would step in if needed.

Advertisement

Behind Garoppolo is Stetson Bennett, who was the Rams’ third-string quarterback during the Wild Card victory over the Panthers. Nevertheless, the hope is that Stafford can continue playing without any issue this postseason.