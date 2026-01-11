Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2026 final?

A new and exciting El Clasico takes place as Real Madrid face Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. Both teams advance from the semifinals in convincing fashion, but concern surrounds the Madrid side ahead of the matchup. One key question dominates the buildup to the final: Is Kylian Mbappe playing?

Through Real Madrid’s official X account it was confirmed that Mbappe will start on the bench today. After missing the semifinal win over Atletico, he resumed team training on Friday and also trained normally on Saturday with the rest of the Real Madrid squad, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, it appears Real Madrid won’t rush including Mbappe in the starting lineup against Barcelona, perhaps saving their star striker in case he’s needed in the second half.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso waited until the final training session before the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona to evaluate whether Mbappe can start. Alonso explained that the club is taking a controlled risk approach and emphasized that they are not reckless when making decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mbappe is much better,” Alonso said during his press conference. “Before the Super Cup started, the idea was not to accelerate his return. If we reached the final, depending on how he felt, we would evaluate his situation. After Saturday’s training, we will have all the information to decide whether he can start or play fewer minutes.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Advertisement

Real Madrid starting XI

With the final confirmation that Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench, these are the eleven players confirmed by Xabi Alonso to face Barcelona: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr., Gonzalo.

Advertisement

What happened to Mbappe?

Mbappe had been dealing with a sprain in his left knee, which forced him to play with discomfort during the final matches of 2025. On December 31, the club officially confirmed the injury, and the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain forward, along with Real Madrid’s medical staff, decided to stop in order to recover his best form. He missed the LaLiga victory over Real Betis and the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

see also Barcelona vs Real Madrid: How many fans are attending the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final in Saudi Arabia?

Which injured players do Real Madrid have?

Mbappe’s trip to Saudi Arabia was received as positive news within the Real Madrid camp, but concerns remain over several players following the match against Atletico Madrid.

Raul Asencio, Rodrygo Goes, and Antonio Rudiger left that game with physical issues, with Asencio and Rodrygo progressing well and expected to be available for the final, while Rudiger remains doubtful due to knee problems. A key match to follow regardless, with many options to watch this Barcelona vs Real Madrid final in the USA!

Advertisement