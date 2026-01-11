Barcelona vs Real Madrid: How much money does the winner of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 get?

Barcelona and Real Madrid meeting in the Spanish Super Cup is never just another date on the calendar. Beyond the rivalry and history, the 2026 edition arrives with added weight, shaped by modern soccer’s growing financial stakes.

Trophies still matter, but so does what comes with them. In an era where revenue streams define planning and ambition, the Super Cup has evolved into more than a preseason prize, quietly reflecting the business side of elite competition.

As the final approaches, attention drifts past tactics and lineups. The outcome carries implications that stretch beyond celebration, tying sporting success to economic reward without revealing the full figures just yet.

What is the prize money for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup?

The winner of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup is expected to earn around €2 million in prize money, on top of participation fees, according to reports from AS and figures tied to the RFEF’s Saudi Arabia agreement. The runner-up would receive roughly €1.4 million, with semifinalists also taking home payouts.

Those numbers come from a broader prize pool estimated at €21 million, distributed among the four teams involved. While the Super Cup is still played over just a few matches, its financial weight now rivals longer domestic competitions, reflecting its commercial growth.

Behind the scenes, the tournament generates far more through sponsorships and broadcasting. Much of that revenue flows back to the RFEF, but clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid benefit from both sporting success and their market value, making the final as much about economics as silverware.

How the Spanish Super Cup 2026 prize money is distributed

The RFEF has raised the total amount allocated to participating clubs for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup to €21.3 million, up from nearly €19 million the previous year, according to AS. A large portion of that figure is guaranteed before a ball is even kicked.

Simply qualifying for the tournament now earns each of the four teams a share of €16.3 million, an increase compared to last season’s base distribution. While the exact split varies depending on historical success and international pedigree, Real Madrid and Barcelona are once again positioned to receive the largest portions of that guaranteed sum.

On top of that base payment, €5 million is tied directly to match results. The teams finishing third and fourth will each collect €800,000, making the overall structure more balanced than in previous editions—though the biggest rewards still favor the finalists.